JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The annual Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade and Festival is just around the corner, and the City of Jackson is expected a big boost in the economy from the event.

On Saturday, March 25, the 40th annual Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade will be in full effect.

Eventgoers can expect a pet parade, a festival, and block parties. For the first time ever, the Sonic Boom of The South will be a part of the event.

“We’re expecting about 80,000 people, which equates to about $3.5 million of estimated economic impact. This is a huge event for the City of Jackson, and we look forward to this event,” said Yolanda Clay-Moore with Visit Jackson.

Clay-Moore said the money raised on the day of the parade will benefit Children’s of Mississippi.