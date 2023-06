JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Children’s of Mississippi, the only children’s hospital in the state, received $100,000 on Tuesday, June 20.

The funds were part of the fundraising efforts during the Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade in March 2023. The money will be used to benefit research sand services at Children’s of Mississippi.

Parade founder Malcolm White said the partnership with the hospital will go on for decades.