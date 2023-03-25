JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Thousands of Mississippians gathered in Downtown Jackson to celebrate St. Paddy’s Day on Saturday!

The annual Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade draws people to the streets of Downtown Jackson. People lined up early Saturday morning, hours before the main parade, to grab a good spot to tailgate and watch the show.

“We had a DNA test, turned out he was Irish. We came over and started doing everything that we’re supposed to do with our heritage. We’re Black-Irish,” said Charles Chinn.

The parade has been happened for decades, bringing entertainment to the Jackson community. For many, the parade has become a tradition.

“We have been doing this for about ten years. We just like to get outside and kind of hang out, fellowship, get some fresh air in. Just different people from different races, you know, able to come down and feel good and enjoy ourselves and show people that it’s not always negativity out here,” said Keith Brown.

For others, it was their first time, but they’re just as excited.

“We’re so excited. This is our first time to come. I think it’s great that we have something like this in Jackson,” said Leighann Stevens.

After Friday’s severe weather that swept across the state, many are grateful for good weather.