JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – WJTV 12 News’ Walt Grayson has been named the grand marshal for the 2024 Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade and Festival.

This year’s theme is “Telling the Mississippi Story.”

The 2024 Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade and Festival will be held on Saturday, March 23. The event will benefit Children’s of Mississippi, which is the state’s only children’s hospital.

For more information leading up to the event, visit halsstpaddysparade.com.