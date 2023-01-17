JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Hal’s St. Paddy’s Day Parade and Festival.

The event will return to Jackson on March 25, 2023. The official theme of this year’s event is “40 Years of All That Jazz.” This year’s Grand Marshal for the parade will be Grammy award-winning jazz musician, singer and Jackson native Cassandra Wilson.

As in years past, the parade and festival will raise money for Children’s of Mississippi.

“Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade and Festival is more than just a celebration, it’s a 40-year tradition that brings the community together and honors our rich heritage in Jackson,” said Malcolm White, parade founder. “As always, we can’t wait to share this special event with everyone.”

Along with parade festivities, the annual St. Paddy’s 5K will return with a new name for 2023. The “Run for the Rainbow” event will take place on Saturday, March 18, 2023, to support Children’s of Mississippi.

The run will feature a new 5K route beginning and ending at Hal & Mal’s in downtown Jackson. It will also offer a 10K and half marathon routes through downtown Jackson, Belhaven and the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) campus.