2020 hurricane season

Skip to content
WJTV
Jackson
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
National
International
Newsfeed Now
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Hurricane Season in Mississippi: An Historical Perspective
Top Stories
Philanthropist, Rapper honored in ‘Jackson Icons’ Mural
Video
Top Stories
Councilman Stokes requests to have more officers on duty
Video
Mississippi Hospital Coder lays out key threats COVID-19 poses to everyone
Video
Truckers protest low pay, ask for government support amid coronavirus pandemic
Video
Mobile COVID-19 testing set for Desoto, Neshoba, Monroe and Clarke counties
Politics
Mississippi Primary Election Results
Election
Focused on Politics
Mississippi Insight
Mississippi Governor’s Debate
Town Hall
Washington DC
Top Stories
Political expert weighs in on CARES Act spending
Video
Top Stories
Dems: More help needed as federal aid leaves many in the cold
Video
Top Stories
New plan from Senate Democrats puts money in pockets of furloughed Americans, cuts out banks
Video
Congress debates whether representatives should be able to vote from home
Video
WATCH: New White House press secretary McEnany to hold 1st briefing
Video
Biden on sexual assault allegation: ‘never, never happened’
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Mississippi Flooding
Operation Tornado
Sports
The Sports Zone
SEC
SWAC
NFL Draft
M BRAVES
Pine Belt News
Essential South Mississippi
Focused On Those Who Serve The Pinebelt
Mississippi Patriotism: Our Pledge of Allegiance
Mississippi Primary Election Results
Pinebelt Chalk Talk
Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast
Living Local
Black History Month
Celebrating Our Seniors
Chalk Talk
Cool Schools
Digital Digest
Essential Mississippi
Focused On Fitness
Focused On Health
Focused On Mississippi
Focused On Pets
Focused On Those Who Serve
Living Local Videos
The Mel Robbins Show
Millennial Matters
Mississippi Moment
MS Most Wanted
Mississippi Patriotism: Our Pledge of Allegiance
Parenting 101
Remarkable Women: Mississippi
Veterans Voices
Watch Live
Live Cameras
Contests
BASKETBALL MADNESS BRACKET CHALLENGE
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
The VeryVera Show
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi
Coronavirus Information
Schools Closed due to Coronavirus
School Lunch Programs
What to Know About Coronavirus
Coronavirus Tests by State
2020 hurricane season
Hurricane Season in Mississippi: An Historical Perspective
Trending Stories
Mississippi Hospital Coder lays out key threats COVID-19 poses to everyone
Video
109 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 7,550 total cases with 303 deaths
Video
Hurricane Season in Mississippi: An Historical Perspective
Celebrating Our Seniors
Invasive ‘murder hornet’ in the U.S. for the first time