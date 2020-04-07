allstate insurance

Skip to content
WJTV
Jackson
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
National
International
Newsfeed Now
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Survey asks how many people in each state admit to drinking while working from home
Top Stories
Los Angeles orders essential workers to wear masks, businesses can refuse people without face coverings
Video
Top Stories
Sweet Peppers Deli in Hattiesburg guarantees health standards amid COVID-19 outbreak
Video
Reports: Country artist John Prine dead at 73 after battle with COVID-19
Video
‘Pharma Bro’ wants out of prison to research coronavirus
Navigating Holy Week amid COVID-19 outbreak
Video
Politics
Mississippi Primary Election Results
Election
Focused on Politics
Mississippi Insight
Mississippi Governor’s Debate
Town Hall
Washington DC
Top Stories
Mississippi AFL-CIO endorses Mike Espy for Senate
Top Stories
2020 presidential campaign continues, even during COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Top Stories
Special election for House District 88 rescheduled due to COVID-19
Video
WJTV 12 News to host Coronavirus Town Hall with Gov. Tate Reeves
Video
MS House Democrats call on Gov. Reeves to ease burden on families caused by COVID-19
2020 Legislative Session will not reconvene on April 1
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Mississippi Flooding
Operation Tornado
Sports
The Sports Zone
SEC
SWAC
NFL Draft
M BRAVES
Pine Belt News
Focused On Those Who Serve The Pinebelt
Mississippi Patriotism: Our Pledge of Allegiance
Mississippi Primary Election Results
Living Local
Black History Month
Chalk Talk
Cool Schools
Digital Digest
Focused On Fitness
Focused On Health
Focused On Mississippi
Focused On Pets
Focused On Those Who Serve
Living Local Videos
The Mel Robbins Show
Millennial Matters
Mississippi Moment
MS Most Wanted
Mississippi Patriotism: Our Pledge of Allegiance
Parenting 101
Remarkable Women: Mississippi
Veterans Voices
Watch Live
Live Cameras
Contests
BASKETBALL MADNESS BRACKET CHALLENGE
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
The VeryVera Show
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
WJTV 12 News to host Coronavirus Town Hall with Gov. Tate Reeves
Coronavirus Information
Schools Closed due to Coronavirus
School Lunch Programs
What to Know About Coronavirus
Coronavirus Tests by State
allstate insurance
Mississippi insurance companies issue moratorium
Video
Trending Stories
Brookhaven man dies of COVID-19, family pleads for social distancing practice
Video
Entergy creates Mississippi Relief Fund
MSU Athletics Director issues statement on coach’s controversial tweet
Video
About 50% of cases and deaths of COVID-19 are African Americans in Mississippi
Video
25 inmates, 3 staff members at federal prison in Yazoo City test positive for coronavirus
Video