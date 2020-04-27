class of 2020

Skip to content
WJTV
Jackson
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
National
International
Newsfeed Now
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Councilman Stokes calls for extended hazard pay
Top Stories
City of Jackson issues boil water alert
Top Stories
Councilman Stokes gives out gloves to community
Video
Rescue search at Reservoir underway for man who doesn’t resurface after saving child
Video
Mississippi Department of Employment Security warns of overpayments
Video
Jackson Police investigate deadly shooting, killing 21-year-old man
Video
Politics
Mississippi Primary Election Results
Election
Focused on Politics
Mississippi Insight
Mississippi Governor’s Debate
Town Hall
Washington DC
Top Stories
Congressman Guest votes for additional funds for small businesses, hospitals and testing
Video
Top Stories
Rep. Steven Palazzo discusses COVID-19, deadly Pine Belt storms
Video
Top Stories
Presidential debate planning proceeds despite virus worries
Warren is latest former presidential rival to back Biden
Obama endorses Biden, says former VP has ‘qualities we need’
Video
Sanders endorses former rival Biden for president
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Mississippi Flooding
Operation Tornado
Sports
The Sports Zone
SEC
SWAC
NFL Draft
M BRAVES
Pine Belt News
Focused On Those Who Serve The Pinebelt
Mississippi Patriotism: Our Pledge of Allegiance
Mississippi Primary Election Results
Pinebelt Chalk Talk
Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast
Living Local
Black History Month
Chalk Talk
Cool Schools
Digital Digest
Focused On Fitness
Focused On Health
Focused On Mississippi
Focused On Pets
Focused On Those Who Serve
Living Local Videos
The Mel Robbins Show
Millennial Matters
Mississippi Moment
MS Most Wanted
Mississippi Patriotism: Our Pledge of Allegiance
Parenting 101
Remarkable Women: Mississippi
Veterans Voices
Watch Live
Live Cameras
Contests
BASKETBALL MADNESS BRACKET CHALLENGE
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
The VeryVera Show
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi
Coronavirus Information
Schools Closed due to Coronavirus
School Lunch Programs
What to Know About Coronavirus
Coronavirus Tests by State
class of 2020
Cool Schools: Murrah alumni ‘adopt’ seniors to mentor
Video
Trending Stories
Jackson mayor temporarily suspends open carry law during COVID-19
Video
Mississippi Department of Employment Security warns of overpayments
Video
Gov. Tate Reeves signs Safer-at-Home order for Mississippi
Video
Watch Live
Wife of Bully’s restaurant owner arrested and charged with murder
Video