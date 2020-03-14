Skip to content
WJTV
Jackson
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
National
International
Newsfeed Now
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Local Restaurant feeds students out of school Monday
Video
Top Stories
Walmart to cut hours to combat coronavirus
Video
Top Stories
Restaurants struggle due to coronavirus concerns
Video
Kroger stores to change hours due to coronavirus outbreak
Video
3 injured after two-car crash on I-220
Video
UMMC announces temporary visitor restrictions
Politics
Mississippi Primary Election Results
Election
Focused on Politics
Mississippi Insight
Mississippi Governor’s Debate
Washington DC
Top Stories
Business will continue at the Capitol amid coronavirus concerns
Video
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin expected to postpone Presidential Primary
Video
Top Stories
NBC4/Emerson College poll shows Joe Biden is front-runner ahead of Ohio primary
House District 2 GOP primary race heads to runoff
Video
MS House passes bill to revise authority of IHL Board
Video
Rep. Guest wins Republican primary for U.S. House District 3, will face Benford in November election
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Mississippi Flooding
Operation Tornado
Sports
The Sports Zone
SEC
SWAC
Masters Report
Japan 2020
M BRAVES
Pine Belt News
Focused On Those Who Serve The Pinebelt
Mississippi Patriotism: Our Pledge of Allegiance
Mississippi Primary Election Results
Living Local
Black History Month
Cool Schools
Digital Digest
Focused On Fitness
Focused On Health
Focused On Mississippi
Focused On Pets
Focused On Those Who Serve
Living Local Videos
The Mel Robbins Show
Millennial Matters
MS Most Wanted
Mississippi Patriotism: Our Pledge of Allegiance
Parenting 101
Remarkable Women: Mississippi
Veterans Voices
Watch Live
Live Cameras
Contests
BASKETBALL MADNESS BRACKET CHALLENGE
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
The VeryVera Show
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Governor Tate Reeves declares State of Emergency due to coronavirus
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge canceled
2
of
/
2
covid-19
Campbell’s Bakery keeping tabs on employees’ health to prevent COVID-19 spread
Video
Trending Stories
Kroger stores to change hours due to coronavirus outbreak
Video
Watch Live
School closures due to coronavirus concerns
Video
Walmart to cut hours to combat coronavirus
Video
Gov. Reeves: “All schools are asked to stay closed for at least this week”