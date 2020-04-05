father and son

Skip to content
WJTV
Jackson
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
National
International
Newsfeed Now
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
One-day COVID-19 testing in Clinton
Top Stories
Battelle hiring 2,300 decontamination techs to help sanitize N95 masks in coronavirus fight
Video
Top Stories
Exclusive Poll: When it comes to virus response, New York prefers Cuomo over Trump
Report: Fired Navy captain tests positive for coronavirus
Video
The Queen addresses the UK’s response to coronavirus in a rare broadcast
Video
Cohen: “We will find a great leader for this program”
Politics
Mississippi Primary Election Results
Election
Focused on Politics
Mississippi Insight
Mississippi Governor’s Debate
Town Hall
Washington DC
Top Stories
2020 presidential campaign continues, even during COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Top Stories
Special election for House District 88 rescheduled due to COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
WJTV 12 News to host Coronavirus Town Hall with Gov. Tate Reeves
Video
MS House Democrats call on Gov. Reeves to ease burden on families caused by COVID-19
2020 Legislative Session will not reconvene on April 1
Video
Governor Reeves reschedules 2nd Congressional District runoff
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Mississippi Flooding
Operation Tornado
Sports
The Sports Zone
SEC
SWAC
NFL Draft
M BRAVES
Pine Belt News
Focused On Those Who Serve The Pinebelt
Mississippi Patriotism: Our Pledge of Allegiance
Mississippi Primary Election Results
Living Local
Black History Month
Cool Schools
Digital Digest
Focused On Fitness
Focused On Health
Focused On Mississippi
Focused On Pets
Focused On Those Who Serve
Living Local Videos
The Mel Robbins Show
Millennial Matters
Mississippi Moment
MS Most Wanted
Mississippi Patriotism: Our Pledge of Allegiance
Parenting 101
Remarkable Women: Mississippi
Veterans Voices
Watch Live
Live Cameras
Contests
BASKETBALL MADNESS BRACKET CHALLENGE
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
The VeryVera Show
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
WJTV 12 News to host Coronavirus Town Hall with Gov. Tate Reeves
Coronavirus Information
Schools Closed due to Coronavirus
School Lunch Programs
What to Know About Coronavirus
Coronavirus Tests by State
father and son
Father and son drown in fishing incident in Claiborne County
Trending Stories
Brookhaven man dies of COVID-19, family pleads for social distancing practice
Video
Watch Live
183 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 1,638 total cases with 43 deaths
Video
Local pastor holds drive-thru communion for congregation
Video
Tiger at NYC’s Bronx Zoo tests positive for coronavirus