Skip to content
WJTV
Jackson
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
State
National
International
Border Report Tour
Lottery
MS Most Wanted
Newsfeed Now
Pass or Fail
Rebuilding Mississippi
Top Stories
Man shot and killed during domestic violence incident in Simpson County
Top Stories
Jackson State fans react to Deion Sanders hire
Video
Mississippi Republican Party to elect new chairman
Tyson Group Poll: One point separates Hyde-Smith, Espy
Jackson Public Schools expands free meal program
Politics
Election
Focused on Politics
Mississippi Insight
Town Hall
Washington DC
Top Stories
On the campaign trail today: Biden in Wisconsin, Trump in Ohio
Live
Top Stories
Mississippi Republican Party to elect new chairman
Top Stories
Protesters ‘wake up’ GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham at his home after he says he’ll confirm Trump SCOTUS pick
Tyson Group Poll: One point separates Hyde-Smith, Espy
Ginsburg’s body to lie in repose at court
Video
Voter registration events to be held in Rankin County
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tropics
Operation Tornado
Sports
The Sports Zone
The O.T.
SEC
SWAC
The Big Game
Geaux Black and Gold
Japan 2020
Pro Football Challenge
Pine Belt News
Pine Belt
Focused On Those Who Serve The Pinebelt
Mississippi Patriotism: Our Pledge of Allegiance
Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast
Living Local
Cool Schools
Focused On Faith
Focused On Health
Focused On Mississippi
Focused On Pets
Focused On Those Who Serve
Hispanic Heritage Month
Living Local Videos
Millennial Matters
Mississippi Moment
Mississippi Patriotism: Our Pledge of Allegiance
Parenting 101
The VeryVera Show
Watch Live
Live Cameras
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
gator closet
Cool Schools: Vicksburg High Gator Closet
Video
Trending Stories
Tyson Group Poll: One point separates Hyde-Smith, Espy
‘Giant rat’ found in drain under Mexico City
Teen in critical condition after shooting on Officer Thomas Catchings, Sr. Drive
Video
Ag Commissioner announces details of 161st Mississippi State Fair
Video
Jackson State introduces Deion Sanders as next head football coach
Video