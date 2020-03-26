Skip to content
6th person dies from coronavirus in Mississippi
Coronavirus Information
Schools Closed due to Coronavirus
School Lunch Programs
What to Know About Coronavirus
Latest Announcements from CDC
governor tate reeves
Protestors say the JWHO clinic should close during pandemic
Video
Trending Stories
108 new cases of the coronavirus reported in Mississippi; 485 total cases in state
Video
MS State Board of Education suspends policies to manage impact of school closures
Mississippi State confirms additional coronavirus cases
Video
U.S. 49 in Yazoo County to close due to pavement failure
Gov. Reeves & health officials address current situation with COVID-19; announce one day testing sites
Video