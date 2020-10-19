matortobybarker

Skip to content
WJTV
Jackson
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
State
National
International
Border Report Tour
Lottery
MS Most Wanted
Newsfeed Now
Pass or Fail
Rebuilding Mississippi
Top Stories
Mississippi joins DOJ antitrust lawsuit against Google
Top Stories
Some Natchez students and teachers quarantined due to COVID-19
Mississippi awarded more than $102K in Comprehensive Housing Counseling Grant funds
Video
730 new coronavirus cases, 31 additional deaths in Mississippi
American Lung Association invites Mississippi schools to join vape-free schools initiative
Politics
Election
Focused on Politics
Mississippi Insight
Town Hall
Washington DC
Top Stories
Newsfeed Now: Trump campaigns in PA; Changes to Thursday’s presidential debate
Video
Top Stories
How Trump plowed through $1 billion, losing his cash advantage
Top Stories
‘Bankrupt’ 50 Cent endorses Trump for president
Election commission: Memphis poll worker fired after asking voter to turn ‘Black Lives Matter’ shirt inside-out
Video
Two weeks away: These are the key dates heading to Election Day
Debate over Medical Marijuana initiatives in Mississippi
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tropics
Sports
The Sports Zone
The O.T.
SEC
SWAC
The Big Game
Geaux Black and Gold
Japan 2020
Masters Report
Pro Football Challenge
Pine Belt News
Pine Belt
Focused On Those Who Serve The Pinebelt
Mississippi Patriotism: Our Pledge of Allegiance
Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast
Living Local
Cool Schools
Focused On Faith
Focused On Health
Focused On Mississippi
Focused On Pets
Focused On Those Who Serve
Hispanic Heritage Month
Living Local Videos
MALCO MOVIE GIVEAWAY
Millennial Matters
Mississippi Moment
Mississippi Patriotism: Our Pledge of Allegiance
Parenting 101
The VeryVera Show
Veterans Voices
Contest Winners
VANS Big Buck Showdown
Watch Live
Live Cameras
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
#matortobybarker
Mayor Toby Barker nominates new HPSD Board of Trustee member
Gallery
Trending Stories
Mississippi governor announces mask mandate for nine counties
Video
Texas woman died of COVID-19 while on commercial flight
Man breaks into home during children’s remote learning class, teacher calls 911
7 arrested after undercover operations target human trafficking in Southaven
Video
Mississippi awarded more than $102K in Comprehensive Housing Counseling Grant funds
Video