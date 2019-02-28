Skip to content
WJTV
Jackson/Hawkins
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National
Top Stories
ICE will now house detainees in a second Mississippi prison
Top Stories
Woman shot in leg on Medgar Evers Blvd
Top Stories
Mississippi Crime Lab facing critical staff shortages: WJTV 12 Exclusive
UPDATE: Wanted Copiah County man captured
Three car crash hold up traffic on I-220
Tropical Depression Barry: Hinds County EOC preps for deluge
Politics
GOP Gov. Primary Debate
Mississippi Insight
Election
Washington-DC
Newsfeed Now
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Tracking the tropics: Barry makes it official
Interactive Radar
Operation Tornado
The Sports Zone
Brave Reporter
Pine Belt News
CW
Watch Live
Live Cameras
Living Local
Comic Con
Living Local Videos
MS Most Wanted
Focused On Mississippi
Cool Schools
Focused on Mental Health
Focused On Fitness
Pet of The Week
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Attention DirectTV and AT&T U-verse customers!
Taxes
WJTV is here to help with your ‘Tax Facts’
Tax return errors lead to greater consequences