Skip to content
WJTV
Jackson
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Hispanic Heritage Month
Local News
National
Newsfeed Now
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
7-year-old honorary police officer dies of cancer
Top Stories
Border agent shoots and kills armed subject who opened fire
Top Stories
Polls Open Around Mississippi: HAPPENING NOW
Race for Governor: LIVE UPDATES
Two new vaping-related lung illnesses reported in Mississippi
Polls open for Election Day
Politics
Mississippi Governor’s Debate
MS Lt. Governor Debate
Election
Mississippi Insight
Washington DC
Neshoba County Fair
Election Results
Top Stories
Polls Open Around Mississippi: HAPPENING NOW
Top Stories
Race for Governor: LIVE UPDATES
Top Stories
Hinds County Election Commission breaks down polling station setups
Secretary of State candidate: Sen. Michael Watson
Secretary of State Candidate: Johnny DuPree
MEC hosts annual Hobnob Mississippi
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Operation Tornado
Sports
The Sports Zone
SEC Football
Pro-Football Challenge
Geaux Black and Gold
Brave Reporter
Pine Belt News
Focused On Those Who Serve
Mississippi Patriotism: Our Pledge of Allegiance
Pine Belt Elections
Hub Market
CW
Watch Live
Live Cameras
Living Local
Veterans Voices
The Mel Robbins Show
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Living Local Videos
MS Most Wanted
Focused On Mississippi
Cool Schools
Focused on Mental Health
Focused On Fitness
Focused On Those Who Serve
Focused On Pets
Mississippi Patriotism: Our Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contests
Home for the Holidays
THANKSGIVING DINNER GIVEAWAY 2019
Search
Search
Search
THANKSGIVING DINNER GIVEAWAY 2019
Trending Stories
Congressman Thompson responds to white supremacy gathering at Emmett Till’s historical marker
Race for Governor: LIVE UPDATES
JPD: Woman found dead inside car, multiple gunshot wounds
Polls Open Around Mississippi: HAPPENING NOW
Petition to contest David Archie as Hinds County Dis. 2 Supervisor denied
Community Calendar