JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,207 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Fifteen additional deaths were also reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 52,304 with 1,495 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. July 25.
|County
|Total
|De Soto
|1
|Forrest
|1
|Grenada
|1
|Harrison
|1
|Holmes
|1
|Jones
|1
|Marion
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Sharkey
|1
|Simpson
|1
|Tallahatchie
|1
|Union
|1
|Warren
|1
|Washington
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
LATEST STORIES:
- Monroe County Deputy killed, another hospitalized following accident
- 100 Days: 8 in 10 Americans feel country heading in wrong direction, poll shows
- ‘This bear seemed a bit different’ — Gatlinburg man recounts close encounter with large bear
- 9-year-old Florida girl dies from coronavirus
- 1,207 new coronavirus cases, 15 additional deaths reported in Mississippi