1,207 new coronavirus cases, 15 additional deaths reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,207 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Fifteen additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 52,304 with 1,495 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. July 25.

CountyTotal
De Soto1
Forrest1
Grenada1
Harrison1
Holmes1
Jones1
Marion1
Monroe1
Sharkey1
Simpson1
Tallahatchie1
Union1
Warren1
Washington1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams51122
Alcorn2743
Amite1794
Attala45723
Benton880
Bolivar75825
Calhoun3398
Carroll23111
Chickasaw39019
Choctaw1054
Claiborne37912
Clarke27725
Clay34013
Coahoma5357
Copiah82921
Covington5318
De Soto281823
Forrest140546
Franklin852
George2435
Greene19210
Grenada76617
Hancock26914
Harrison181026
Hinds455382
Holmes76045
Humphreys24510
Issaquena181
Itawamba2549
Jackson158227
Jasper3366
Jefferson1634
Jefferson Davis1745
Jones156356
Kemper20915
Lafayette7234
Lamar95411
Lauderdale121884
Lawrence2713
Leake72424
Lee100226
Leflore73557
Lincoln68138
Lowndes81122
Madison205850
Marion50216
Marshall4545
Monroe59245
Montgomery2503
Neshoba114882
Newton47210
Noxubee36510
Oktibbeha89331
Panola7329
Pearl River42734
Perry1756
Pike72029
Pontotoc6076
Prentiss2516
Quitman1681
Rankin183023
Scott93016
Sharkey1031
Simpson62313
Smith34912
Stone1282
Sunflower79014
Tallahatchie3496
Tate56519
Tippah23611
Tishomingo2263
Tunica1824
Union40812
Walthall39615
Warren85324
Washington128524
Wayne68921
Webster16611
Wilkinson15112
Winston47914
Yalobusha2769
Yazoo6899
Total52,3041,495

