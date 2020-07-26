1,207 new coronavirus cases, 15 additional deaths reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,207 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Fifteen additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 52,304 with 1,495 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. July 25.

County Total De Soto 1 Forrest 1 Grenada 1 Harrison 1 Holmes 1 Jones 1 Marion 1 Monroe 1 Sharkey 1 Simpson 1 Tallahatchie 1 Union 1 Warren 1 Washington 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

