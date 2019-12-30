18-year-old arrested for child pornography in Ridgeland

MADISON COUNTY—A Ridgeland resident was recently arrested and charged with one count of possession of child pornography, Attorney General Jim Hood announced.

Jeromy Ethan Pollard, 18, was arrested December 20 at his home by investigators of the Attorney General’s Cyber Crime Unit following an investigation into his suspicious online activity. Investigators seized numerous electronic devices belonging to Pollard.

Pollard was booked into the Madison County jail with a bond set at $50,000.If convicted, he faces up to 40 years in prison. A charge is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

This case was investigated by the AG’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force with assistance from the Ridgeland Police Department. Prosecution will be handled by Special Assistant Attorney General Brandon Ogburn.