2 dead in house fire on California Ave

Top News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Two people are dead following an early morning house fire in Jackson.

According to Division Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders, firefighters arrived at a home on California avenue around 3:30 a.m.

During a primary search of the home firefighters discovered one male and one female who died.

Jackson Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a deadly house fire.

Both individuals will be transported to the medical examiner’s office for “positive identification and confirmed manner of death. “


Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart confirms she was called to the scene and says no additional information is available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories