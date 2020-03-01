2 dead in house fire on California Ave

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Two people are dead following an early morning house fire in Jackson.

According to Division Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders, firefighters arrived at a home on California avenue around 3:30 a.m.

During a primary search of the home firefighters discovered one male and one female who died.

Jackson Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a deadly house fire.

Both individuals will be transported to the medical examiner’s office for “positive identification and confirmed manner of death. “



Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart confirms she was called to the scene and says no additional information is available.

The investigation is ongoing.