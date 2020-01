JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Jackson Police Department is searching for the suspect responsible for fatally shooting 24-year-old JTeira Myers just after 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Myers was wounded in her home on Shepwood Drive when a bullet went through the rear of the bedroom.

No motive or suspect information has been determined at this time.

12 News will keep you updated as more information is released.