257 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 19,348 total cases with 889 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 257 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi. 8 new deaths have been reported.
That brings the state total number of cases to 19,348 with 889 deaths.
New COVID-19 positive tests reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.
Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|225
|17
|43
|10
|Alcorn
|29
|1
|0
|0
|Amite
|70
|2
|12
|2
|Attala
|328
|23
|89
|19
|Benton
|17
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|185
|12
|19
|4
|Calhoun
|78
|4
|23
|4
|Carroll
|122
|11
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|165
|16
|35
|10
|Choctaw
|65
|2
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|138
|8
|42
|7
|Clarke
|165
|21
|17
|9
|Clay
|173
|6
|0
|0
|Coahoma
|146
|4
|0
|0
|Copiah
|397
|6
|1
|0
|Covington
|203
|3
|1
|0
|Desoto
|713
|12
|18
|4
|Forrest
|678
|41
|93
|29
|Franklin
|30
|2
|3
|1
|George
|35
|2
|1
|0
|Greene
|51
|2
|17
|0
|Grenada
|157
|4
|17
|2
|Hancock
|100
|12
|9
|3
|Harrison
|335
|7
|3
|2
|Hinds
|1263
|27
|87
|13
|Holmes
|465
|33
|96
|17
|Humphreys
|80
|8
|18
|6
|Issaquena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|99
|8
|33
|7
|Jackson
|350
|16
|38
|5
|Jasper
|193
|4
|0
|0
|Jefferson
|53
|2
|0
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|84
|3
|3
|1
|Jones
|852
|38
|117
|21
|Kemper
|167
|12
|37
|9
|Lafayette
|171
|4
|40
|1
|Lamar
|288
|5
|3
|2
|Lauderdale
|801
|75
|181
|48
|Lawrence
|115
|1
|0
|0
|Leake
|483
|15
|2
|0
|Lee
|292
|11
|37
|4
|Leflore
|352
|45
|132
|31
|Lincoln
|320
|32
|92
|25
|Lowndes
|311
|9
|19
|5
|Madison
|877
|30
|100
|16
|Marion
|140
|9
|15
|2
|Marshall
|101
|3
|1
|0
|Monroe
|291
|25
|93
|22
|Montgomery
|94
|1
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|877
|50
|68
|22
|Newton
|321
|6
|4
|0
|Noxubee
|212
|6
|15
|3
|Oktibbeha
|351
|17
|98
|14
|Panola
|121
|3
|0
|0
|Pearl River
|221
|31
|45
|11
|Perry
|54
|3
|0
|0
|Pike
|224
|11
|15
|6
|Pontotoc
|71
|3
|3
|1
|Prentiss
|65
|3
|21
|3
|Quitman
|48
|0
|0
|0
|Rankin
|536
|10
|13
|0
|Scott
|688
|12
|13
|2
|Sharkey
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Simpson
|117
|1
|2
|0
|Smith
|175
|11
|52
|8
|Stone
|34
|0
|0
|0
|Sunflower
|117
|4
|0
|0
|Tallahatchie
|40
|1
|0
|0
|Tate
|128
|1
|2
|0
|Tippah
|93
|11
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|46
|0
|2
|0
|Tunica
|64
|3
|12
|2
|Union
|97
|8
|19
|7
|Walthall
|100
|1
|0
|0
|Warren
|248
|12
|39
|8
|Washington
|246
|8
|7
|1
|Wayne
|373
|7
|1
|0
|Webster
|109
|8
|43
|7
|Wilkinson
|85
|9
|5
|2
|Winston
|148
|2
|0
|0
|Yalobusha
|137
|7
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|347
|6
|19
|2
|Total
|19,348
|889
|2,166
|456