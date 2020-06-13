Breaking News
257 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 19,348 total cases with 889 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 257 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi. 8 new deaths have been reported.

That brings the state total number of cases to 19,348 with 889 deaths.

New COVID-19 positive tests reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

Claiborne1
Clay1
Covington1
Holmes1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams225174310
Alcorn29100
Amite702122
Attala328238919
Benton17010
Bolivar18512194
Calhoun784234
Carroll12211459
Chickasaw165163510
Choctaw65200
Claiborne1388427
Clarke16521179
Clay173600
Coahoma146400
Copiah397610
Covington203310
Desoto71312184
Forrest678419329
Franklin30231
George35210
Greene512170
Grenada1574172
Hancock1001293
Harrison335732
Hinds1263278713
Holmes465339617
Humphreys808186
Issaquena0000
Itawamba998337
Jackson35016385
Jasper193400
Jefferson53200
Jefferson Davis84331
Jones8523811721
Kemper16712379
Lafayette1714401
Lamar288532
Lauderdale8017518148
Lawrence115100
Leake4831520
Lee29211374
Leflore3524513231
Lincoln320329225
Lowndes3119195
Madison8773010016
Marion1409152
Marshall101310
Monroe291259322
Montgomery94100
Neshoba877506822
Newton321640
Noxubee2126153
Oktibbeha351179814
Panola121300
Pearl River221314511
Perry54300
Pike22411156
Pontotoc71331
Prentiss653213
Quitman48000
Rankin53610130
Scott68812132
Sharkey8000
Simpson117120
Smith17511528
Stone34000
Sunflower117400
Tallahatchie40100
Tate128120
Tippah931100
Tishomingo46020
Tunica643122
Union978197
Walthall100100
Warren24812398
Washington246871
Wayne373710
Webster1098437
Wilkinson85952
Winston148200
Yalobusha1377357
Yazoo3476192
Total19,3488892,166456

