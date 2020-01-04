3-year-old rescued after being trapped in water well

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- A three-year-old child is without injuries after being stuck in an old water well in Jefferson Davis County.

According to authorities, Jefferson Davis County received a call just before 10 a.m. Saturday that a toddler was trapped inside of a well while playing outside.

Numerous agencies such as Volunteer Fire Department, Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Task Force joined together and rescued the child at 11:29 a.m.

The three-year-old was evaluated on scene and has since been taken to the hospital for precautionary measures.

