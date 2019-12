JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- 5th Squad walked a 7.5 mile ruck march in honor of veterans and children for their 4th Annual Ruck for Rugrats.

The non-profit organization’s mission is to help veterans get off the street and back on their feet place, but today it was a much bigger cause. The squad also hosted a toy drive for children.

The 5th Squad began with 4 soldiers over an idea of keeping the camaraderie outside of the workplace.