“7 Days for the Troops” to help raise funds for disabled veterans

PEARL, MS (WJTV)- The Troops Veterans fundraiser event is coming to The Outlets of Mississippi to help raise $20,000 worth of home improvements for a local disabled veteran.

The Outlets of Mississippi and Scott Burns, founder of 7 Days for the Troops, are partnering with Purple Heart Homes: Jackson Restoration Hope Chapter and Voice of Calvary Ministries to help raise funds and bring awareness to support Veterans.

Burns, who is a disabled Marine Veteran, will build a 3-tier tower and raise awareness and funds every day for a week.

Scott Burns, founder of 7 Days for the Troops, poses outside of the Outlets of Mississippi

The event will kick-off with the Patriot Guard Riders escorting Scott to the tower on Friday, November 1 at noon. Saturday’s events include live music and a Cornhole tournament in which the public is invited to participate.

Attendees can expect to witness a Corvette car show and special music appearance Sunday from Pearl native and current contestant on The Voice, Zach Bridges.

Cowboys and Giants fans will also be able to watch Monday’s NFL game live outside beside the tower.

Other music and events will take place throughout the week as well. Patrons can also bid on auction items and purchase raffle tickets for prizes that will be displayed around the Trustmark Honor Tower and inside the Food Court throughout the event.

7 Days for the Troops will conclude on November 8 at 2 p.m. with the City of Pearl’s Veterans Day ceremony.

For more information on the schedule of events visit here.