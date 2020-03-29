Breaking News
8-year-old girl celebrates birthday with car parade

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Changing the way to celebrate is the new thing due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Prime example– the parents of Jordyn Donald Clark who surprised her with a car parade for her eighth birthday.

Family and friends drove by Jordyn’s home, honking horns, playing music and leaving her gifts to open as soon as the celebration ended.

She couldn’t have a normal party because of the strict social distancing guidelines.

“I was a little bit sad because they can’t come and their stuck at home, but I’m at least glad that I get to still have a birthday party,” said Jordyn.

Jordyn’s mother, Natasha Williams, said it was hard explaining to her daughter why she couldn’t have a regular birthday party, but said it was important to show her daughter she is still loved despite what’s going on the world.

“Because of everything that’s going on with social distancing we wanted to be able to show her love and so we asked the neighbors and all of our friends and family to come by and beep their horns, play their music and leave the gift on the curb,” said Natasha.

