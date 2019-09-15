Madison Restaurant to host blood drive for Deputy Sullivan

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV)- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Madison is having a blood drive for Deputy Brad Sullivan who is still in critical condition.
The drive will be Monday, Septemeber 16 from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m at 175 Grandview Blvd in the restaurant’s parking lot.
Deputy Brad Sullivan was shot in the head on September 5 while trying to track down the suspect in a high-speed chase.
Deputies were responding to a call that Edgar James Edward was holding a man hostage inside a home.
Since the incident, family members, law enforcement officers, and residents have been uniting to help the officer in any way possible.
Now, Dickey’s is contributing to the efforts.