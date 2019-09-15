Madison Restaurant to host blood drive for Deputy Sullivan

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV)- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Madison is having a blood drive for Deputy Brad Sullivan who is still in critical condition.

The drive will be Monday, Septemeber 16 from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m at 175 Grandview Blvd in the restaurant’s parking lot.

Deputy Brad Sullivan was shot in the head on September 5 while trying to track down the suspect in a high-speed chase.

Deputies were responding to a call that Edgar James Edward was holding a man hostage inside a home.

Edgar James Egbert of Canton

Since the incident, family members, law enforcement officers, and residents have been uniting to help the officer in any way possible.

Now, Dickey’s is contributing to the efforts.

