A Terry family donates toys to children in hometown

TERRY, Miss. (WJTV)- The Wilcher family of Terry believes the reason for the season is not just about spending time with family but also about giving back to others in a very special way.

For the past six years, the Wilcher’s have hosted an annual toy giveway that is led by farm business owner Lanier Wilcher.

The toy giveaway is an opportunity for them to show their appreciation to local customers by donating to the community which gave to them.

Items in the giveaway included bikes, toy trucks, basketballs, a doll set and much more! This year’s event was held in Terry at Collis Hill Church.