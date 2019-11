JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Gubernatorial Democratic candidate Jim Hood stopped by Adam’s Corner Barbershop in order to encourage voter participation in Tuesday’s primary election.

As the race for governor closes in, Hood is campaigning throughout the state ahead of election day pledging that he will make improvements to infrastructures, healthcare, and the state’s educational system.

Watch here for the full live video of Hood discussing his plans if elected as Mississippi’s next governor:

Attorney General Jim Hood visits historic Adams Corner Barber Shop In Jackson. 12 News Shay O'Connor will have more coverage on this evening's show. Posted by WJTV 12 News on Saturday, November 2, 2019