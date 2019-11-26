Agriculture Commissioner Gipson promotes Mississippi Christmas trees

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- As the holidays approach, Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson and the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce encourage those celebrating the holidays to make this a “Genuine Mississippi” Christmas by purchasing a live Mississippi Christmas tree.

The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce has made it easy for shoppers to find the perfect Mississippi Christmas tree this holiday season at online.

The website, part of the Genuine MS state branding program, provides a guide to the types of Christmas trees grown in the state and the locations of Mississippi Christmas tree farms where locally-grown trees can be purchased.

“As families prepare for the holidays, I want to encourage them to visit one of Mississippi’s twenty-eight Christmas tree farms. Selecting a Genuine MS Christmas tree means you are not only supporting Mississippi farmers, but also the local and state economies as well,” said Commissioner Andy Gipson. “It’s an experience the whole family will enjoy. Consumers can also find an array of other Mississippi products for the holiday season from gift ideas to ingredients for special holiday meals at www.GenuineMS.com online.”

For those who have never owned a live Christmas tree or need tips for caring for a live tree visit here.