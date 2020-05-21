Breaking News
Allstate agency owners earn $20K grant for Mississippi Food Network

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Allstate agency owners are hosting a virtual food drive for the Mississippi Food Network to provide meals for families during the pandemic.

In addition to the funds raised, Mississippi Food Network will receive a $20,000 Allstate Foundation Helping Hands® grant which will provide an additional 120,000 meals to local families in need.

Community members who are able and want to provide support as well, may make a monetary donation directly to the Mississippi Food Network via this fundraising page.

Every $1 donated will help provide 6 meals to community members. The food drive will be held through Friday, May 29.

