Annual Gumbo Festival brings in hundreds of tasters to Smith Park

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Gumbo lovers were given the chance to go booth-to-booth and enjoy various types of gumbo at the annual gumbo cook-off at Smith Park in downtown Jackson.

About a dozen of vendors competed to take home the title as The International Gumbo Festival Champion and hold the grand trophy.

Those in attendance were able to taste seafood gumbo, shrimp gumbo, sausage gumbo and more! The winning group was based on consumers-choice and judges.

River Walk Casino becomes The International Gumbo Festival Champion



The International Gumbo Festival was established in 1992 and moved to Smith Park in 1995 until 2003. The event made its return in 2013 and has since remained located at the center of Smith Park.

All proceeds will benefit the Harold T. and Hal White Memorial Scholarship.