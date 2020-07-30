Atmos Energy to expand service in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Atmos Energy announced Thursday that an expansion of

its natural gas service will take place in the City of Starkville.

Atmos Energy’s rural expansion program exists to provide natural gas service to neighbors that do not currently have access.

“MSU is extremely appreciative of the efforts of Atmos Energy and the Mississippi Public Service Commission in facilitating this extension of service that will greatly benefit the university, Starkville and Oktibbeha County,” said Mississippi State University President Mark Keenum.

“This project is a great example of the positive things that can happen when public entities and the private sector work together. Around 50 homes will now have access to natural gas service and the MSU Horse Park will see dramatic cost savings on their energy bills in the near future,” said Commissioner Presley.

