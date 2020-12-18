Bahamian man in ICE custody passes away in Mississippi

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WJTV)- A Bahamian man in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Enforcement (ICE) passed away Thursday, December 17 at the Adams County Detention Center in Natchez, Mississippi.

51-year-old Anthony Jones, was pronounced dead at 9:59 a.m. by medical professionals responding to the Adams County Detention Center emergency room, where Jones had sought treatment that

morning.

The cause of Jones’ death was from the result of a heart attack.



Jones illegally entered the United States at an unknown date and unknown location. On April 3, 2006, he was transferred into ICE custody from the Florida Department of Corrections and placed

into immigration proceedings.

Jones was transferred to the Adams County Detention Center in October of 2019.

