Barnett reservoir officials announce ramp closures

Barnett Reservoir to be raised approximately 18 inches in the next 6-8 weeks (Photo: Kate Cornell/12 News)

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- Barnett Reservoir officials on Tuesday announced the closing of several boat ramps at the lake due to low water levels. They also advised boaters to use extreme caution when launching at other ramps.

The lake is being lowered to a target level of 295 feet above mean sea level as Pearl River Valley Water Supply District and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks prepare for the next effort to eradicate Giant Salvinia, the invasive plant that was found in the Pelahatchie Bay area of the 33,000-acre reservoir. At 2 p.m. Tuesday, the reservoir stood at 295.40 and will continue to fall.

The ramps closed include:

Fannin Landing on the main lake and Highway 471 ramp, adjacent to Pelahatchie Bay Trading Post, in Rankin County.

Goshen Springs Campground, Lake Harbor Road, Harbor Lane and Brown’s Landing ramps in the Mississippi Highway 43 area.

Twin Harbor Landing in Madison County.

Glen Cove, Harbor View and Turtle Creek ramps in Pelahatchie Bay subdivisions. Also, the left ramp at Rankin Landing at the east end of the dam is closed.

PRVWSD urges all boaters to use caution while launching at any ramp and recommends the facilities at Madison Landing and the main Goshen Springs Landing.

Those ramps have floating piers that provide easier access to boats. In Pelahatchie Bay, the Pelahatchie Shore Park Landing remains open, but lacks floating piers.

Boaters should be aware off increased obstacles in the lake during this low water period, which is scheduled to last through winter.

PRVWSD is scheduled to begin raising the lake back to normal levels on March 1.