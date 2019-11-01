Beto O’Rourke drops out of presidential race

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJTV)- Democratic candidate and former Texas Congressman, Beto O’Rourke has ended his campaign for president.

O’Rourke made the announcement via Twitter Friday evening that he will no longer serve as a potential candidate or nominee in the 2020 Presidential election.

Our campaign has always been about seeing clearly, speaking honestly, and acting decisively.



In that spirit: I am announcing that my service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee. https://t.co/8jrBPGuX4t — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) November 1, 2019

O’Rourke thanked his supporters and promised he will continue to make strides against gun violence, racism and bring awareness to climate change.

“Let us continue to fearlessly champion the issues and causes that brought us together. Whether it is ending the epidemic of gun violence or dismantling structural racism or successfully confronting climate change, we will continue to organize and mobilize and act,” tweeted O’Rourke.