Biden, Bloomberg, Warren and Sanders spending money in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV)- On this Super Tuesday voters head to the polls in 14 states, American Samoa and overseas.

The results could produce a clear front-runner in the Democratic race for president.

Some candidates are also looking ahead to next Tuesday, planning trips and spending money right here in Mississippi.

12 News confirmed at least one presidential candidate will come to Mississippi and campaign that being Joe Biden will be here this weekend.

But what happens today across the country may signal what’s to come as Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar drop out and throw their support behind Biden.

“These are important states it’s the question of getting the delegates—it’s a question of how do you use your resources most effectively,” Dr. Stephen Rozman the Department Chair and Assistant Professor of History at Tougaloo College.

Joe Biden hopes momentum is his biggest resource as he looks to consolidate the moderate vote.

“The thing is with so many people in the so called moderate camp it was creating a situation where a number of those people may not have gotten the 15 percent vote in a state to qualify for delegates,” said Rozman.

Besides Texas and California, bigger states with the most delegates up for grab, Professor Rozman believes states like Virginia and North Carolina will matter a lot too.

“Especially if you get the nomination the party and then you establish good roots in some of these purple states that can go either way that can be very helpful and even in some of the red states,” Rozman.

He says the Super Tuesday vote will only make Mississippi more important.