Boil water notice in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Due to the recent loss in water pressure, the City of Jackson Water/Sewer Utilities Division has issued a precautionary boil water advisory until further notice for the Oaklawn Drive area.

The advisory affects approximately 100 connections to the drinking water system.

Officials are advising all customers to boil drinking water until adequate pressure is restored to the system.

This is a precautionary advisory. This notice does not mean that your water is unsafe, but it does mean that you must take precautions and boil your water before use.

Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute for the following: cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.

For more information, customers may call 601-960- 2723 during business hours or 601-960-1778 (or 601-960-1875) after 4:00 p.m. and on weekends.