Breaking: Excessive Heat Warning Now Includes Jackson Metro

Most of Central Mississippi has been upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning for Tuesday. Storm Team 12 continues to track dangerous heat for Monday and Tuesday. Jackson, Vicksburg, Natchez, and Hattiesburg are now all included in the new Excessive Heat Warning. This means that the heat index (or feels like temperatures) will be over 110 degrees by Tuesday afternoon. These are dangerous levels which could cause heat exhaustion or stroke if outdoors for extended periods of time.

The extreme heat will be felt statewide, as high temperatures reach the upper 90s again on Tuesday. Feels like temperatures are forecast to exceed 110 degrees. Please stay safe in this dangerous heat by staying hydrated and taking cooling breaks indoors.

Stay with Storm Team 12 for the latest updates on this dangerous heat.



