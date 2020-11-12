RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV)- Crews are now on the scene of a overturned semi-truck in Rankin County. It happened on the I-20 W. ramp to I-55 N., also known as “The Stack.”
It happened sometime before 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 12.
The truck was turned upright and moved just before 7:30 a.m.
So far, no injuries have been reported.
Drivers can expect slow delays at this time.
An earlier version of this story had the location of the crash as I-20 at U.S. 49. That was not correct. We regret the error.
LATEST STORIES:
- BREAKING: Overturned semi-truck at I-20 West ramp to I-55 North
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-220 past Hanging Moss Rd. exit
- Navy veteran surprised with news his mortgage has been paid off
- Unwelcome milestone: California will be second state with one million COVID-19 cases
- Dead people didn’t vote in Pennsylvania, state attorney general says