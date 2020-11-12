BREAKING: Overturned semi-truck at I-20 West ramp to I-55 North

RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV)- Crews are now on the scene of a overturned semi-truck in Rankin County. It happened on the I-20 W. ramp to I-55 N., also known as “The Stack.”

It happened sometime before 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 12.

The truck was turned upright and moved just before 7:30 a.m.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

Drivers can expect slow delays at this time.

An earlier version of this story had the location of the crash as I-20 at U.S. 49. That was not correct. We regret the error.

