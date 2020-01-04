Breaking: Two Inmates Missing at Parchman

SUNFLOWER COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two inmates are missing at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman as of Saturday morning. 42 year old David May and 27 year old Dillion Williams were discovered missing during an emergency count about 1:45 AM on Saturday.

May is serving life for two aggravated assault convictions in Harrison County. Williams is serving 40 years for residential burglary and aggravated assault in Marshall County. Anyone with information of their whereabouts should contact the MDOC or the nearest law enforcement agency.