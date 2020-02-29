Byram Chick-fil-A employees help push vehicle to gas station

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV)- A customer caught on a camera an act of service from the fast food chain known for their great customer service.

Three Chick-fil-A workers in Byram helped push a car from the restaurant’s drive way line to the Super Store gas station Friday morning just before 9:30 a.m.

“Just another reason to love Chick-Fil-A! The employees pushed this car through the drive through and then across the street to the gas station. Talk about great customer service,” captioned Tonia Rials Germany in a Facebook post.