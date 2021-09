Byram Mayor Richard White confirms on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, homes are without water due to a ruptured water line on Siwell Road.

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV)-Byram’s Mayor Richard White has confirmed homes are without water Wednesday morning due to a ruptured water line on Siwell Road.

White said a call was received around 2:30 a.m. about the water being off.

He also said crews are working to get in touch with the city of Jackson to get the water back on.

White expects the issue will be fixed within a few hours.