Car crashes into power pole on Bailey Avenue

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- More than 200 homes and business are without power along Bailey Avenue.
The outage continues from the area to Monument Street up to Erie Street.
Entergy says the cause of the outage is from a car that hit some of their equipment just after midnight on Wednesday, December 23.
There’s no word on any injuries and crews are on the scene working on repairs.
Power is expected to be restored by 9:00 a.m.
