WJTV
by: The Associated Press
NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 09: Caroll Spinney “Oscar and Big Bird” attends SiriusXM’s Town Hall with original cast members from Sesame Street commemorating the 45th anniversary of the celebrated series debut on public television moderated by Weekend TODAY co-anchor Erica Hill on October 9, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
NEW YORK (AP) — Caroll Spinney, the puppeteer who voiced Sesame Street’s Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch, has died at 85.