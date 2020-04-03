CBS announces programming changes to some shows

This image released by CBS shows Peter Begman, who portrays Jack Abbott with co-star Melissa Ordwat, who portrays his niece Abby Newman on the long-running daytime drama “The Young and the Restless.” (Sonja Flemming/CBS via AP)

(CBS) – CBS Daytime is planning to air classic episodes of The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful starting Friday, April 3 and every Friday of April going forward in order to save original episodes.

Today’s Y&R will be Victor and Nikki Newman’s first wedding “I do’s” to each other.

Today’s B&B will be their 30th Anniversary episode, taped in Australia, where Brooke and Eric share their favorite memories.

Monday will pick up where the shows left off on Thursday.

Also of note, The Late Late Show with James Corden will be in rebroadcasts next week, but plans to start airing original episodes April 13.