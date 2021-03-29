Chapel of the Cross in Madison preparing for pandemic-friendly Easter

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) — Chapel of the Cross in Madison will be having an Easter week to remember pandemic style. Last year’s Easter was one to remember, but maybe not in the best way because members couldn’t gather together.

Associate Rector Will Compton at Chapel of the Cross said this year’s in-person services will compensate and make them one to remember in the best way.

“We follow all the guidelines set out by the CDC, which includes social distancing and mask wearing,” Compton said. “We have been following and will continue to follow the expert guidelines set by the CDC.”

Churchgoers said that over the course of the last year, online services have been great, but it’s just not the same as being there all together and that their congregation’s presence makes a service that much more special.

“You can actually worship together and enjoy each other’s company,” Brian Martin said. “Catch up on who has been doing what it just means a lot more.”

The church will be holding services every night this week leading up to Easter, and it is set up for a safe worship. Every other row is blocked off and they are keeping capacity at about 75%.