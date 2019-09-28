Children to receive free developmental services at Books, Balls, and Blocks

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV)- Mississippi Families for Kids and Mississippi Thrive is providing a free, fun and family-oriented event where children can engage in a wide range of activities from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Books, Balls, and Blocks (BBB) is an opportunity for children ages 0-5 to participate in a variety of activity stations that will allow them to engage in developmentally appropriate play.

Families and children can also take advantage of dental screenings and other child healthcare vendors that will be on-hand.

BBB is a program of Help Me Grow Mississippi, a centralized telephone and online access point system that provides answers and resources to parents and caregivers about a child’s behavior and development from trained child development specialists.

This system connects families to services in their own community through a collaborative system of child healthcare, education, and family support service providers– all at no cost.

The event will be held at the Salvation Army on 570 Beasley Road.