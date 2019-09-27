City council proposes limitations to Freedom of Speech

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV)- In a special meeting held Thursday with Jackson City Council, an ordinance was introduced that may possibly place restrictions on free speech.

In order to protect, preserve and promote the health and safety of citizens, council members proposed an order to prohibit obstructive access in front of or near health care facilities.

The council said the Jackson Police Department have received calls on several occasions to mediate disputes between medical providers and those opposing certain services from medical professionals.

Restrictions would include but are not limited to: how far away people are allowed to demonstrate and how amplified sound must be played 100 feet from healthcare facilities.

Kim Gibson, owner of Pink House Defender, is in agreeance with the ordinance saying it can be very dangerous for Jackson Health Organizer patients.

“For the patients, they’re frightened of these people. They don’t know who they are. They’re strangers that are approaching them, sometimes in an aggressive way. So yes it can be very dangerous. The traffic is stopped by these people.”

However, one local pastor who attended the meeting opposed the order.

Bishop Ronnie C. Crudup, Sr. of New Horizon stated, “At somebody who’s African-American and understand the methods that we use to change things in this society and protest, then you’re going to take all that away and terms of this. Yes it’s the abortion clinic at this thing, but it could be a whole lot of other different things as a part of it.”

The ordinance was not approved, but revisions are planned to be presented again.