City of Jackson advises community to prepare for upcoming cold snap

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson weather forecast for the coming week is set to hit low temperatures within the 20’s Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

The cold weather will have an effect on the City’s distribution system and may result in higher than normal water main failures.

Here are some tips to help minimize damage to water pipes due to freezing temperatures:

1. Wrap any exposed pipes with insulation to help protect from freezing weather. Pipe insulation can be purchased at your local hardware store, Home Depot, or Lowes.

2. Keep garage doors closed, especially if there are water supply lines in the garage.

3. Open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around plumbing, especially if your sinks are on the exterior wall of your home.

4. Let cold water drip from any faucet served by exposed pipes. Running water through the pipes-even at a trickle –helps prevent pipes from freezing.

5. Keep the thermostat set to the same temperature during the day and night.

6. For the long term, add insulation to attics, basements, and crawl spaces. Insulation will help maintain higher temperatures in those areas during relatively cold weather snaps.

If citizens experience low water pressure or see any water line failures, they are advised to call the City’s 311 Action Line.