City of Jackson encountering landline voicemail malfunction

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The City of Jackson is experiencing a systemwide landline voicemail malfunction that is preventing callers from getting in contact with officials.

The Mayor’s office, Public Works Department and Jackson City Council are currently unable to receive voicemail messages via landline.

In order to contact or report a problem to the City of Jackson, Councilman Ashby Foote advises people to dial 311. This helps the city to keep track and measure calls coming in and their resolution.

The glitch is expected to be resolved in the coming weeks.