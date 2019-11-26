City of Jackson to provide free meals to JPS students

(JACKSON, Miss.) – Free Thanksgiving meals will be boxed and distributed to students today starting at 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Sykes Community Park in Jackson.

In an effort to eliminate food insecurity for youth throughout the city, Jackson Meals Matter is partnering with Chefs for the Culture and the Love JXN campaign to provide 500 free meals to students during the holiday week.

For many students and their families, school breakfast and lunch are the only meals available to them during the week.

With schools being closed for the break, there is a great opportunity for the community to come together to ensure that every child eats every day. Meals will be provided by Chefs for the Culture, a group of local Jackson based Chefs lead by Aubrey Norman of 4th Avenue.

The meal distribution site is located at Sykes Park Community Center 520 Sykes Rd, Jackson, MS 39212.